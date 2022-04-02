The Whites, going into the game on the back of two wins and an international break that gave Marsch time to work with the majority of his squad, started well and took a deserved lead through Jack Harrison.

But Southampton came back into it and after a sloppy start to the second half by Leeds, levelled through a James Ward-Prowse free-kick.

Either side could have found the second goal and both managers felt their team deserved to win it.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was an intensive game with a lot of second balls and duels, one that we should have won," said Marsch.

"We knew it would be like this - intensive, tight, important to try, in compact moments, to find forward solutions to get into transition moments and put pressure on the opponents. Any time Saints get in your half, they start throwing balls into the box. Prowse has incredible service, and we were feeling the pressure but we stood up to those moments well. The foul that leads to what I call a penalty - Prowse is so effective from direct kicks - we knew it would be important not to give fouls away. He put it right in the corner like we were worried he might.

"The clarity of tactically what we want the game to look like, we were balanced, we didn’t give much away. We are trying to turn advantages into real chances, real chances into goals. I’m not worried about that - we have quality, with this style we will always be able to create chances. If we could just slow down and make the last pass a little cleaner or crisper then we’d have more goals. We’ll keep working on it but it’s a step in the right direction."

Southampton's decision to go direct, something Ralph Hasenhuttl admitted was an attempt to deal with Leeds' intense pressing, made for a scrappy affair in Marsch's eyes.

STEP FORWARD - Jesse Marsch didn't enjoy the 1-1 draw between Leeds United and Southampton but felt there were big positives from the Whites. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe

"They decided their match plan was throw ins, long balls, set pieces - it was an ugly match against difficult opponents," he said.

"When they get the goal, they get momentum. We weathered it okay. I thought about what players to insert to help, vary certain tactical things, knew that with our fitness and players we could bring on we would be able to push the game. It was an intensive start, we knew we would be able to gain the edge. We were unlucky in the last phase of the match not to find the winner.

"It wasn’t enjoyable - too tense. It was nice to see Ralph. A gentleman, a great coach, I told him I tried to be as complimentary as I could. I watched him for three years at Saints, the job he’s done, the way his team plays, how he handles himself. One of the good people in football. I would have liked to beat him today, as always as you have respect for someone - the competitive juices roll further."

At 1-0 up Leeds were up to 14th in the Premier League but at full-time the table still looked better than it did prior to kick-off. An eight-point gap now stands between Leeds and the drop zone, although 18th-placed Watford have a game in hand.

Marsch is keen to focus on what Leeds can do to improve, rather than what is happening elsewhere.

"The points are always important," he said.