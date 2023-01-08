The Bundesliga striker has previously expressed his desire to keep his feet on the ground throughout his spell in Germany, despite international recognition with France’s Under-21 side and a promising debut campaign in which he scored eight times, registering four assists.

Speaking to youth football publication Scouted Football at the end of last season, Rutter stated he was keen to focus on his development at Hoffenheim, but did not hide his aspirations to feature at a higher level, in a more prestigious league such as England’s top flight.

“It makes us [young players] dream, it does,” the 20-year-old forward admitted, upon being asked whether he could follow in the footsteps of Roberto Firmino and Joelinton who sealed big-money moves to the Premier League from Hoffenheim. “I still have a lot of work ahead of me here, though,” he added.

“When you watch a Champions League game between Real Madrid and Manchester City, obviously you want to be on the pitch! I don’t know a single player who will tell you otherwise.”

Rutter came through Stade Rennais’ revered youth academy in France, which has recently produced the likes of Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele and Bayern Munich teenager Mathys Tel.

“Honestly, the environment [at Hoffenheim] is amazing. I have discovered things that I had never seen before here, we have this giant screen where the manager can project tactical content during our training sessions. It’s super useful, especially when you don’t know the language well yet,” Rutter added.

The YEP understands Rutter is one of three forwards, two of whom remain unnamed, that Leeds are assessing this month ahead of a potential transfer. French outlet L'Equipe suggest that Leeds have lodged an offer around the €30 million mark.

