'It is also clear' - Club chief hails Leeds United player in 'pushing' for deal

Wober impressed upon joining Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in the January and the Whites had been hoping to keep the Austrian international defender in their quest to bounce straight back from Premier League relegation with Championship promotion next term.

The Whites initially believed that Wober was happy to stay and fight for promotion but the 25-year-old then missed last weekend’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco, after which boss Daniel Farke revealed that Wober did not feature due to a transfer and contract situation.

Reports then emerged that Bundesliga side Monchengladbach were eyeing up a loan move for the Whites defender who is now expected to be the latest departure from Elland Road.

UPDATE: From Borussia Mönchengladbach's Roland Virkus, above, on the pursuit of Leeds United's Max Wober. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images.

Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Monchengladbach’s sporting director Virkus said of Wober: “We are in good talks. It is also clear that we are pushing the issue. We believe that the experience he brings is good for the squad. He's also left-footed, which we haven't had in central defence for a long time."