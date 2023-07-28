Leeds news you can trust since 1890
'It is also clear' - Club chief hails Leeds United player in 'pushing' for deal

Borussia Monchengladbach chief Roland Virkus has issued a progress update on the club’s quest to sign Leeds United’s Max Wober and described what he would bring to his team.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 18:15 BST

Wober impressed upon joining Leeds from Red Bull Salzburg in the January and the Whites had been hoping to keep the Austrian international defender in their quest to bounce straight back from Premier League relegation with Championship promotion next term.

The Whites initially believed that Wober was happy to stay and fight for promotion but the 25-year-old then missed last weekend’s pre-season friendly against AS Monaco, after which boss Daniel Farke revealed that Wober did not feature due to a transfer and contract situation.

Reports then emerged that Bundesliga side Monchengladbach were eyeing up a loan move for the Whites defender who is now expected to be the latest departure from Elland Road.

UPDATE: From Borussia Mönchengladbach's Roland Virkus, above, on the pursuit of Leeds United's Max Wober. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images.UPDATE: From Borussia Mönchengladbach's Roland Virkus, above, on the pursuit of Leeds United's Max Wober. Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images.
Speaking to German outlet Kicker, Monchengladbach’s sporting director Virkus said of Wober: “We are in good talks. It is also clear that we are pushing the issue. We believe that the experience he brings is good for the squad. He's also left-footed, which we haven't had in central defence for a long time."

Transfer regulations mean Leeds can only agree to one more international loan after Wober departs. A raft of players had relegation clauses in their contracts that allowed them to leave for temporary moves.

