A key Leeds figure has provided his thoughts ahead of Thursday night’s play-offs visit of Norwich City.

Writing in his captain’s column in Thursday’s matchday programme, Cooper declared: “As I have said many times previously, not only playing for Leeds United, but being captain of this amazing club is a huge honour, which I never take for granted. It has been a pleasure leading this group of players this season and naturally I want nothing more than for the campaign to finish in the way we all dream of." Cooper warned: "We're under no illusions how tough tonight's match is going to be. With Norwich, we're coming up against one of the best sides in the Championship, a team who have been consistent over a 46-game season - and everyone knows that anything is possible in play-offs matches. For us, our focus is on ourselves. We want to leave everything out there on the field and reach the high standards we have set throughout the campaign."