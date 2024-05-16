'Been a pleasure' - Key Leeds United figure sets sights on personal Whites finish with admission
Leeds United captain Liam Cooper is eyeing a dream personal Whites finish, with a team standards admission.
Cooper has been restricted to making just eight starts this season but has declared his honour and pleasure at leading the Whites this term in the club’s bid for an immediate Premier League return.
That bid now rests on this evening’s Championship play-offs semi-final second leg at home to Norwich City, ahead of which Cooper is eyeing a personal perfect conclusion of an immediate Premier League return.
Cooper, though, has also fired a big warning about this evening’s visitors and declared the team’s desire to reach the high standards set during the current campaign.
Writing in his captain’s column in Thursday’s matchday programme, Cooper declared: “As I have said many times previously, not only playing for Leeds United, but being captain of this amazing club is a huge honour, which I never take for granted. It has been a pleasure leading this group of players this season and naturally I want nothing more than for the campaign to finish in the way we all dream of." Cooper warned: "We're under no illusions how tough tonight's match is going to be. With Norwich, we're coming up against one of the best sides in the Championship, a team who have been consistent over a 46-game season - and everyone knows that anything is possible in play-offs matches. For us, our focus is on ourselves. We want to leave everything out there on the field and reach the high standards we have set throughout the campaign."
