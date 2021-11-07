The Foxes went behind to a Raphinha free-kick but hit back instantly, scoring almost straight from the kick-off through a spectacular Harvey Barnes strike.

Leeds had more possession and more chances and could have nicked the game, but Leicester also had a goal chalked off by VAR for a tight offside decision, before it ended 1-1.

Rodgers' pride stemmed from the physical effort he saw from his visitors, who played in the Europa League on Thursday night, against a Leeds team renowned for intensity.

"I’m proud of the team," he said.

"We played a lot of games recently, so to come to Leeds - who everyone knows is full of physicality - and to be able to match that and be full of resilience and to come back from behind. It was a great game and, of course, we’re disappointed that the goal was disallowed.

"[Leeds have] come from winning a game, with a whole week to prepare - they came out flying. To come here is always going to be a big test and we stood up to it well."

Responding so quickly, positively and effectively to Leeds' first half opener was a particular highlight for Rodgers.

ENJOYABLE GAME - Brendan Rodgers and Marcelo Bielsa both relished the Leeds United and Leicester City draw at Elland Road. Pic: Tony Johnson

"We’ve shown this year that we’re not disappointing when we go behind, when we do we’re up and at it again," he said.

"Great delivery by Johnny, gets the touch, Barnesy and Ademola in the team for that one v one ability. A brilliant piece of skill and finish into that top corner. A great way to respond.

"Barnes was bright when he came on in the week. He’s returning more to himself. Unfortunately had to come off with a blow to his leg which hindered him a little. He fought on and tried to get through the game. Huge talent, as the season goes on he’ll get better and better. He really showed his top quality with that finish."

Given Leeds returned to something far more closely resembling their old selves, the draw was a satisfactory result for Rodgers in a game he, like opposite number Marcelo Bielsa, relished.

"There were a few moments in the first half where, if we were cleaner with the touch and the pass, we’re through," he said.

"You’ve always got to show resilience and mentality. If you can’t win, you don’t lose, we’ll take a point. It was a really enjoyable game.

"That was more the [Leeds] team that we’ve seen, in terms of that running capacity, and obviously the crowd really pushed and helped the team. The atmosphere was great. It felt like an old school British game. It was so good. I really enjoyed it.