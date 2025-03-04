Leeds are back on their travels this weekend to Portsmouth.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has delivered a “beautiful” Leeds United away fans message ahead of Sunday’s long trip to Portsmouth.

Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites will be back on their travels at the weekend with a Sunday lunchtime kick-off at Portsmouth in which Leeds will be looking to record a fourth consecutive away win.

After victories at both Coventry City and Watford, Piroe bagged the third and final goal as Farke’s side completed a brilliant 3-1 comeback success against key Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

All three Leeds goals were scored in front of an ecstatic away end - and Piroe has delivered a message as to what the travelling support means to his team.

Speaking to LUTV before the weekend’s hosting of West Brom, Piroe was asked if scoring goals in front of the club’s away fans adds icing on the cake.

Piroe beamed: "Yeah it does. When you see them when we score the goals, if you look at them how they are going mental it is just a beautiful sight to see. You feel like you celebrate even more with them as well."

Pressed on how much belief the wins against Sheffield United and Sunderland had given his side, Piroe declared: “A lot of belief. It shows that we can beat anyone and that ultimately we are own enemies - that we have to stay on it and make sure that we just carry this momentum on as well."