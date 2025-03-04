'It does' - Joel Piroe delivers Leeds United away fans message ahead of Portsmouth trip

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 4th Mar 2025, 18:10 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 18:38 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds are back on their travels this weekend to Portsmouth.

Whites striker Joel Piroe has delivered a “beautiful” Leeds United away fans message ahead of Sunday’s long trip to Portsmouth.

Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites will be back on their travels at the weekend with a Sunday lunchtime kick-off at Portsmouth in which Leeds will be looking to record a fourth consecutive away win.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After victories at both Coventry City and Watford, Piroe bagged the third and final goal as Farke’s side completed a brilliant 3-1 comeback success against key Championship promotion rivals Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

For all things Leeds United- sign up for our exclusive twice daily newsletter.

All three Leeds goals were scored in front of an ecstatic away end - and Piroe has delivered a message as to what the travelling support means to his team.

Speaking to LUTV before the weekend’s hosting of West Brom, Piroe was asked if scoring goals in front of the club’s away fans adds icing on the cake.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Piroe beamed: "Yeah it does. When you see them when we score the goals, if you look at them how they are going mental it is just a beautiful sight to see. You feel like you celebrate even more with them as well."

Pressed on how much belief the wins against Sheffield United and Sunderland had given his side, Piroe declared: “A lot of belief. It shows that we can beat anyone and that ultimately we are own enemies - that we have to stay on it and make sure that we just carry this momentum on as well."

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice