Versatile new Leeds United face issues Whites verdict after personal first with look to long-term future
Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt quickly delivered a beaming Leeds United verdict after his Whites debut at Cardiff City as he immediately looked to the long-term future.
Versatile Swiss full-back Schmidt became United’s eighth and final signing of the summer when joining from St Gallen on transfer deadline day in a £2.5m deal.
The 24-year-old did not sign in time to feature in the hosting of Hull City before the international break and was then an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley, also at Elland Road.
Schmidt was again named on the bench for Saturday’s clash at Cardiff but was finally handed his Whites debut as an 89th-minute substitute as Daniel Farke’s side left with a 2-0 victory.
Schmidt joined Leeds on a four-year deal and immediately looked ahead to “many more” Whites outings after his first experience alongside his new teammates.
Writing in a post on his Instagram page together with four action pictures, Schmidt declared: “First of many more” - accompanied by white, blue and yellow hearts and a plus three points comment with a tick and MOT.
