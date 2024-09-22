Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s final summer signing made his debut as a late substitute in Saturday’s win at Cardiff City.

Whites new boy Isaac Schmidt quickly delivered a beaming Leeds United verdict after his Whites debut at Cardiff City as he immediately looked to the long-term future.

Versatile Swiss full-back Schmidt became United’s eighth and final signing of the summer when joining from St Gallen on transfer deadline day in a £2.5m deal.

The 24-year-old did not sign in time to feature in the hosting of Hull City before the international break and was then an unused substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat against Burnley, also at Elland Road.

Schmidt was again named on the bench for Saturday’s clash at Cardiff but was finally handed his Whites debut as an 89th-minute substitute as Daniel Farke’s side left with a 2-0 victory.

Schmidt joined Leeds on a four-year deal and immediately looked ahead to “many more” Whites outings after his first experience alongside his new teammates.

Writing in a post on his Instagram page together with four action pictures, Schmidt declared: “First of many more” - accompanied by white, blue and yellow hearts and a plus three points comment with a tick and MOT.