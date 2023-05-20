Is West Ham v Leeds United on TV? Channel, streaming details and early team news

Leeds United make the trip to West Ham United on Sunday afternoon as they seek to pick up their first win under Sam Allardyce.

In their first two games under the ex-Bolton, Sunderland and Everton boss, the Whites lost 2-1 at Man City and picked up a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United last weekend.

Depending on results on Saturday for Everton - away at Wolves - and Nottingham Forest - home to Arsenal - the Whites could require at least a point in London to take the survival battle to the final day.

The Whites will no doubt be supported by a vocal away following at the London Stadium, and for those unable to make the trip down to West Ham - here’s how to keep up with the action.

Is West Ham v Leeds on TV?

The clash was selected for coverage on Sky Sports last month and moved to a Sunday kick-off. The action will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, kicking off at 1.30pm.

The coverage starts at 12.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League and at 1pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Is there a stream?

The game will be available Sky Go and on the Sky app, simply sign in with your Sky iD to access the coverage. NOW TV monthly members can also watch fixture alongside those who purchase a day pass for all Sky Sports channels.

Team news

Allardyce has confirmed a the number of Leeds United absences. He said on Friday: “There’s only [Stuart] Dallas, [Tyler] Adams, [Luis] Sinisterra. [Liam] Cooper is back in training and [Marc] Roca has got a patellar tendon injury so not too bad injury front.”

Junior Firpo is suspended after being sent off against Newcastle last weekend.

David Moyes has confirmed a “couple of injuries” will need to be assessed by West Ham ahead of Sunday’s game. Michail Antonio limped off against AZ Alkmaar on Thursday.

Vladimír Coufal returned to the bench for Thursday night’s encounter having missed West Ham’s last three games due to a hamstring injury. Gianluca Scamacca is definitely out but Moyes has kept his cards close to his chest on the injury front.

What happened last time

Leeds played out a 2-2 draw with the Hammers at Elland Road when the sides met on January 4. Willy Gnonto put the hosts in front but West Ham took the lead with Lucas Paquetá netting a penalty just before half time before Scamacca scored a second a minute into the second half.

With 20 minutes remaining, Rodrigo netted the equaliser to rescue a point for the Whites.

What the managers have said

West Ham reached the Europa Conference League final on Thursday night and Allardyce said ahead of Sunday’s meeting: “They’ve got a final to think about, haven’t they? Subconsciously, you’ll never know whether that may affect the players in terms of when they go out and play.

“They’ll go out and play and try their best, (but) subconsciously, they won’t want to get injured. So they might be a little more tentative, who knows? But my job is about my team playing to the best they possibly can play.”

Moyes said in his post-match press conference: “We’re feeling great because we’ve reached a European final.