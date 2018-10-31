Is the Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa Championship hoodoo real?

Leeds United have had a weird (and albeit coincidental) effect on their Championship counterparts this season it appears.

All fourteen teams the Whites have played in the league (with Forest the 15th but yet to return to action) during the 2018/19 campaign have failed to win their following Championship fixture - yes, you read that right. Weird, huh?

Leeds United.

Well, in a strange twist the hoodoo doesn't appear to stretch to cup action but holds firm during the next league outing for whoever crosses paths with Leeds.

Two teams have in fact won a fixture directly after meeting United but both times with in the cup. Derby County followed up their 4-1 thumping at Pride Park at the hands of the Argentine's side with a victory at Oldham Athletic in the League Cup.

While Norwich City, who also received a football lesson on home soil, followed up their 3-0 humbling with a victory at Cardiff City in the same competition but, similarly to the Rams, lost their following Championship game in what appears to be a (strange) recurring theme for all club's meet the Elland Road side in the Championship.

Stoke City, Derby, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Norwich, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Preston North End, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City, Brentford, Blackburn Rovers and Ipswich Town are those to have fallen foul of the Bielsa effect by failing to win their following league game so far this season.

Will opposition number 15 Nottingham Forest buck the trend this weekend? Aitor Karanka's men take on table toppers Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon at Bramall Lane following their midweek defeat to Burton Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Whether it is Bielsa ball or just a (very) big coincidence it is certainly a strange stat that will only continue to become weirder and weirder the longer it carries on throughout the season.

With the Blades top of the pile and Leeds siting second ahead of the action this coming weekend Whites fans will be hoping that the Tricky Trees are finally that side to break the mould ahead of United's trip to Wigan Athletic on Sunday lunchtime.