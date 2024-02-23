Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United are back in action on Friday night when they take on Championship leaders Leicester City at home. The Whites are on a run of seven straight league wins, now in second place and suddenly favourites to secure automatic promotion alongside Leicester.

Nine points currently separate the two sides, and this will likely be Leeds' last chance to force any sort of title race, with the Foxes likely too far ahead to catch should they pick up anything in Yorkshire on Friday. Here we run you through all the details surrounding the exciting clash.

When is Leeds United vs Leicester City?

Leeds United vs Leicester City will take place on Friday, February 23 at Elland Road.

Kick-off for this clash is set for 8pm.

Is Leeds United vs Leicester City on TV?

Yes, it is. This game will be broadcast live by Sky Sports.

The fixture will be shown across Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm. A subscription will be required, and subscribers can also tune in via the SkyGo app.

Highlights details

Sky Sports will post match clips on their social media accounts during the game, and their website will carry highlights shortly after the game. Sky Sports News will also show highlights late on Friday night.

The two teams will then post highlights to their official YouTube accounts early on Saturday morning, and more extended highlights will be shown on the ITV's English Football League Highlights show, which will air at 9pm on Saturday, February 24.

What Daniel Farke has said

Leeds boss Farke has said: "It's important not to lose your cool and be over-motivated for such a game. It has the same value as the other games we play. For the final table it is the same."

"On the other hand it is a special game and it reminds you of when you first started to play football when you want to challenge yourself against the best possible opponent. We want to show that we are capable to play at the same level or even better. We know we face probably the toughest opponent in the league right now but so do Leicester."

What Enzo Maresca has said

“It’s a huge, huge, huge game for them. For us, it’s one more game. I think it’s an important game, and every time we win a game, we move closer to the target. But in case it doesn’t happen, we go for the next game.

“Why for me it’s huge for them but not for us? For us also it’s a huge game, but for them even more because they are nine points behind us. This is the only reason. Now, if it was the other way, and if we are nine points behind, yes, it’s the game we have to win. But I don’t have this feeling. For sure, we go there, like always, to try to win the game, but it’s three points, no more than that."