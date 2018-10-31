Is Leeds United v Wigan Athletic on TV? Latest odds, team news, match officials and more.

Have your say

What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? What are the latest odds and who will be in charge of the fixture? All the information you need as Leeds United make the trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 13:30 on Sunday, November 4.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, the Championship clash has taken over the early 'Super Sunday' slot on Sky Sports. The fixture will be on both the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channel.

Can I watch it on a live stream?

The Whites home clash with Ipswich Town will be streamed live on the club's official channel (LUTV) and can be watched in selected territories for a subscription fee. Click here for details.

How can I follow Wigan Athletic v Leeds United live?

You can follow with us live from the DW Stadium on our match day blog which will appear on our dedicated Leeds United section here before the game.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Team news will appear here following Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference.

Who is the referee?

The match officials are yet to be formally announced by the EFL. They will appear here once available.

What are the betting odds?

Wigan Athletic win - 5/2

Draw - 12/5

Leeds United win - 21/20

What is the form of Wigan Athletic and Leeds United?

Wigan Athletic last five results:

Sheffield United 4-2 Wigan Athletic

Millwall 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Preston North End 4-0 Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic 0-0 Swansea City

Leeds United last five results:

Leeds United 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Leeds United 2-0 Ipswich Town

Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds United 1-1 Brentford

Hull City 0-1 Leeds United