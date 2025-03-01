Is Leeds United v West Brom on TV? Coverage details with huge new double-figure chance
Leeds United will look to take another step towards promotion with today’s Championship visit of West Brom - but what are the coverage details?
Leeds will take on Tony Mowbray’s fifth-placed Baggies in a 12.30pm kick-off which presents a huge new ‘double figure’ chance for Daniel Farke’s Whites.
With third-placed Burnley on FA Cup duty, a Whites win would open up a huge new double digit ten-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places, albeit with the Clarets then having a game in hand.
Burnley’s game in hand will present itself on Tuesday evening with a trip to Cardiff City. The Clarets also face a lunchtime kick-off today but in the FA Cup with a fifth round clash at Preston North End (12.15pm).
With Sheffield United not taking in their next Championship clash until this afternoon, a Leeds victory against the Baggies would also boot Farke’s Whites eight points clear in top although with the Blades then having a game in hand.
Like Leeds, Sheffield United are out of the FA Cup and face a Saturday afternoon league clash at QPR in a 3pm kick-off.
By then, Farke’s Whites could be even further clear and their hosting of West Brom is being broadcast on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.
