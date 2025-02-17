Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV? Coverage details with huge new opportunity

Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot

Leeds United writer

Published 17th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Leeds United face a huge game at Elland Road this evening in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds United face automatic promotion rivals Sunderland under the Elland Road lights tonight - but what are the coverage details?

The Whites and Black Cats will lock horns for the second time this season in an 8pm kick-off at LS11 as second hosts fourth in a game being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leeds were knocked off top spot and down to second place on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United moved one point ahead in pole position through a 1-0 victory at Luton Town.

But this evening’s fixture now acts as a Leeds game in hand and also offers the huge new opportunity to create a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

For the latest Whites news, sign up for the YEP’s free Leeds newsletter.

Scott Parker’s Clarets would have moved just two points behind Leeds with victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End but the contest ended in a goalless draw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The result still trimmed the gap down to four points but the massive chance to extend the advantage to seven now presents itself in this evening’s huge showdown at Elland Road which acts as a Whites game in hand.

Sunderland line up seven points behind Leeds in fourth place as part of a clear breakaway top four at the top of the division.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice