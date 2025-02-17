Is Leeds United v Sunderland on TV? Coverage details with huge new opportunity

Leeds United face a huge game at Elland Road this evening in the Championship promotion race.

Leeds United face automatic promotion rivals Sunderland under the Elland Road lights tonight - but what are the coverage details?

The Whites and Black Cats will lock horns for the second time this season in an 8pm kick-off at LS11 as second hosts fourth in a game being broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Leeds were knocked off top spot and down to second place on Saturday afternoon as Sheffield United moved one point ahead in pole position through a 1-0 victory at Luton Town.

But this evening’s fixture now acts as a Leeds game in hand and also offers the huge new opportunity to create a seven-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

Scott Parker’s Clarets would have moved just two points behind Leeds with victory in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Preston North End but the contest ended in a goalless draw.

The result still trimmed the gap down to four points but the massive chance to extend the advantage to seven now presents itself in this evening’s huge showdown at Elland Road which acts as a Whites game in hand.

Sunderland line up seven points behind Leeds in fourth place as part of a clear breakaway top four at the top of the division.