Is Leeds United v Preston North End on TV? How Whites fans can watch the Championship clash

We're sure you've already heard but just in case you haven't... you can watch Leeds United v Preston North End live on your TV this evening.

If you have a Sky Sports subscription every midweek Championship fixture is being broadcast via the red button or mobile app in a new addition this season.

Stoke City's fixture against Swansea City has been selected for exclusive coverage but the Whites will be live in full and with exclusive commentary this evening if you can't make it to Elland Road for the clash.

All you have to do is press the red button or log in into Sky's mobile app to view the game.

Leeds United will also be streaming the fixture live through the club's TV channel for a fee of £5 which can be viewed in the UK & Ireland for the first time with Patrick Bamford set to join the pre-match coverage ahead of the game.

Marcelo Bielsa's side enter the fixture top of the table, while Alex Neil's Preston remain 23rd after a difficult start to the league campaign.

North End are the only side to inflict defeat on the Whites this season after they left Elland Road 2-0 winners in the League Cup last month.