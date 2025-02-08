Leeds host Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round.

Leeds United host Championship foes Millwall today for a place in the FA Cup fifth round - but what are the coverage details?

Daniel Farke’s table-topping Whites face a break from their promotion charge in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at home to Alex Neil’s Lions in the FA Cup fourth round.

The contest has been given an unusual 12.15pm kick-off slot but the game is not being televised as Leeds take in a second consecutive fixture not being shown on the box.

Daniel Farke’s Whites were due to visit Coventry City this afternoon in a 3pm Championship fixture but the game was moved to Wednesday night due to United’s progress in the FA Cup.

The midweek clash at the Sky Blues, though, was also not televised.

Leeds will be back on box on Tuesday evening in the Championship fixture at Watford which will be available to watch on Sky Sports Plus.