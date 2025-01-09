Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United face Harrogate Town at Elland Road this weekend in the FA Cup third round.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are approaching a first ever competitive meeting against nearby neighbours Harrogate Town - and fans can watch the game being broadcast live on TV.

Daniel Farke’s Whites and Simon Weaver’s Town side were paired together in the draw for the FA Cup third round for an Elland Road showdown, six months on from July’s pre-season friendly between the two sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A whole host of the third round contests were selected for live TV broadcast and United’s visit of Town is one of them, the Saturday evening 5.45pm kick-off being shown on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website.

The two sides will be battling it out for a place in the competition’s fourth round which is the last 32. Leeds sit top of the Championship and face a Town side fifth-bottom in League Two.

There are 67 league places between the two sides and Leeds are massive long-odds on favourites. Some bookies have Leeds as short as 1-16 and the Whites are no bigger than 1-10.

Harrogate Town are 33-1 shots to pull off a shock win and even the draw is on offer at 12-1.

Town have sold their full allocation of over 4,000 tickets for the contest for a club record away following.