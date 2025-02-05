Leeds United visit Coventry City on Wednesday night in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Leeds United have been presented with a huge new chance in Wednesday night’s Championship clash at Coventry City - but what are the coverage details?

Daniel Farke’s Whites created a five-point cushion in the division’s automatic promotion spots with Saturday’s 7-0 hammering of visiting Cardiff City which also kept a two-point lead at the top of the table.

That five-point gap has since been slashed back to two points through third-placed Burnley’s 1-0 victory at home to Oxford United on Tuesday night, the Clarets joining Sheffield United on 61 points, albeit having played one game more.

But Leeds return to action with a Wednesday night ‘game in hand’ at Coventry which now offers the huge chance for Leeds to move five points clear at the division’s summit due to second-placed Sheffield United not playing until Saturday afternoon.

Leeds were also due to visit Coventry this coming weekend in a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off but the contest was moved to a Wednesday night due to the club’s continued involvement in the FA Cup.

However, the Wednesday night clash at Coventry which kicks off at 7.45pm is NOT being televised due to initially being a Saturday afternoon 3pm game.

Instead of facing a next weekend assignment at Coventry, Leeds host Millwall in the FA Cup fourth round this Saturday lunchtime.

Sheffield United - who are out of the FA Cup - will take in their game in hand with a Saturday afternoon 3pm kick-off at home to Portsmouth.

Fourth-placed Sunderland - who are three points adrift of both Burnley and Sheffield United - are also out of the FA Cup and host Watford on Saturday in a 12.30pm kick-off.