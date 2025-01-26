Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huge Championship promotion rivals Leeds and Burnley lock horns at Turf Moor on Monday night.

Promotion rivals Leeds United and Burnley are on a Monday night collision course - for the evening’s showcase game on the television front.

Scott Parker’s Clarets will welcome Daniel Farke’s Whites to Turf Moor for an 8pm kick-off on Monday evening which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

The fixture has clear and top billing as the day’s only game in the Premier League or EFL as third plays first in a huge game in the Championship promotion race.

Just three points separate the two teams at the top of the Championship table which is led by Daniel Farke’s Whites on 59 points, three points ahead of third-placed Burnley.

Sheffield United are sandwiched in between and just one point behind Leeds but having played a game more than both sides.

Coverage of the huge fixture on Sky Sports starts at 7pm on Monday night.

Leeds were given an away allocation of 2,283 tickets for the contest at Turf Moor which has a capacity of 21,944.

Despite being away from home, the bookmakers have made Leeds clear favourites at a best-priced 27-20. Burnley can be backed at 40-17 whilst the draw is on offer at 11-5.