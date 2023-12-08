All the information you need to know about Leeds United's away clash with Blackburn Rovers.

Leeds United are back in action on Saturday when they take on Blackburn Rovers away from home. The Whites have been in sizzling form of late, defeating Middlesbrough last time out, but they are going to need to remain ultra-consistent if they want to catch Ipswich Town in second place.

Blackburn haven't been able to achieve such consistency, but they remain on the edge of the playoff chase as things stand. Ahead of Saturday's clash, we have rounded up all the details you need to know.

When is Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United?

Blackburn Rovers vs Leeds United will take place on Saturday, December 9 at Ewood Park. The Sky Bet Championship clash will kick off at 12.30pm local time.

Is it on TV?

This game will not be broadcast live on UK television. Kick-off was moved for policing purposes and the game was not selected for TV. Though, Sky Sports will have highlights available on their website later in the evening, while both teams will post official highlights on their YouTube channels in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Championship highlights will be available on ITV on Saturday night, and fans currently abroad can tune in to watch the game in full via Leeds United's streaming service. Both match passes and seasonal subscriptions are available.

What has Daniel Farke said?

Leeds boss Farke said of Blackburn: "I like this side, I really rate them and the work of Jon Dahl a lot. Really good possession side, a bit unpredictable, brave and sometimes crazy in a positive way. It's difficult if you want to follow each and every movement.

