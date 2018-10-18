Is Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United on TV? Latest odds, team news, match officials and more

Have your say

What time is kick-off? Is it on TV? What are the latest odds and who will be in charge of the fixture? All the information you need about Leeds United's trip to Blackburn Rovers.

What time is kick off?

Kick-off at Ewood Park is at 12pm on Saturday, October 20.

Is the match on TV?

Yes, if you have a Sky Sports subscription you can press the red button for full coverage of the Championship fixture similar to the EFL's deal to show every live game during midweek games this season.

Can I watch it on a live stream?

The Whites trip to Blackburn will be stream live on the club's official channel and can be watched worldwide including the UK and Ireland for a subscription fee. Click here for details.

How can I follow Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United live?

You can follow with us live from Ewood Park on our match day blog which will appear on our dedicated Leeds United section here before the game.

Who will be in the teams for the match?

Team news will appear here follow Marcelo Bielsa's pre-match press conference.

Who is the referee?

Darren England is the referee for the weekend clash. He will be joined by linesmen Nick Greenhalgh, James Mainwaring and fourth official Philip Dermott.

England has handed out 42 yellow cards and one red card in 12 EFL fixtures this season. He is yet to take charge of a Whites fixture but has refereed Rovers on one occasion this season during their 0-0 away draw at Derby County.

What are the betting odds?

Blackburn Rovers win - 12/5

Draw - 9/4

Leeds United win - 23/20

What is the form of Blackburn Rovers and Leeds United?

Blackburn Rovers: WLDLW

Leeds United: WLDWD