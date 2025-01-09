Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award after the Whites' unbeaten run throughout December.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds came through a gruelling festive fixture schedule without defeat, picking up 16 points from six games, whilst scoring 13 goals in the process.

Farke's side saw off Derby County twice, Middlesbrough, Oxford United and Stoke City as well as salvaging a late draw away to Preston North End last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official EFL statement confirming the nomination on Thursday, January 9 read: "Farke had Leeds running at their opponents from all angles in December with eight different scorers among their 13 goals. Irresistible at Elland Road, they conceded just two in a haul of 16 points from six games to move top of the Championship."

Farke is up against Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl, Scott Parker of Burnley and Queens Park Rangers head coach Marti Cifuentes for the December award. A winner will be decided on Friday, January 10.

The Leeds boss has previously been named Championship Manager of the Month on four occasions, in November 2018, November 2023, January 2024 and February 2024.

The judging panel is made up of former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.