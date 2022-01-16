Irons threats aplenty but Leeds United ace reveals 'I am back' ahead of West Ham rematch

However, Whites star Rodrigo look set to return from injury, revealing 'I am back' on social media.

The Hammers are as short as 4-7 and no bigger than 7-10 to record a second victory against the Whites in the space of eight days following last weekend's 2-0 triumph at the same venue.

Leeds can be backed at 9-2 whereas the draw is on offer at 17-5.

'REMATCH': West Ham United's players arrive at the London Stadium for Sunday's Premier League clash against Leeds United. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images.

Manuel Lanzini bagged the opener in last Sunday's cup clash and he is 11-1 to net first again but Hammers striker Michail Antonio is again market leader at 22-5.

Andriy Yarmolenko is next at 6s followed by the in form Jarrod Bowen at 38-5.

Another Irons threat in Nikola Vlasic is next at 8s, followed by Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford at 43-5 and then Pablo Fornals at 9s.

Whites star winger Raphinha is 23-2.

United's record signing Rodrigo has not been quoted by many firms after his recent injury but can be backed at 21-2 after a clear message that he will return against the Irons.

The Spaniard posted a short video clip on his Instagram story accompanied by the words of 'Rodrigo Moreno is back' and then 'I am back',