Former Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch was sent off during Canada's Concacaf Nations League third-place play-off versus the United States on Sunday evening.

The 51-year-old was sent to the stands for his protests at Canada not being awarded a penalty during the second half of the country's eventual 2-1 win over Mauricio Pochettino's United States Men's National Team.

Marsch was described by the New York Times as 'irate-looking' as he 'repeatedly shouted' at referee Katia Garcia, who chose not to give Canada a penalty after Jonathan David fell inside the area.

Replays indicated there was no contact between Canada forward David and United States defender Maximilian Arfsten.

Marsch's expulsion follows claims by the ex-Leeds boss that his Canada side have been disrespected by Concacaf officiating.

During the Nations League semi-final defeat by Mexico, Canada were denied a spot kick after Edson Alvarez kicked defender Derek Cornelius inside the box. Mexico were awarded a free-kick and no Video Assistant Referee intervention made, leaving the former Elland Road man incredulous in his post-match media engagements.

“My frustration [at no penalty being awarded] paled in comparison to [my players'] anger,” Marsch said. “And the reason why is because I think they felt that disrespect for a long time.”

“Look, man, there’s no debate. The fact that it’s not even reviewed is inexcusable,” he added.

Marsch also fell foul of the officials in England during his 11-month stint as Leeds head coach. In September 2022, the American was shown a red card after a similar incident when Leeds were denied a penalty away at Brentford, during a 5-2 defeat. Marsch had urged match official Robert Jones to consult the pitchside VAR monitor to review a foul on Crysencio Summerville inside the Bees' penalty area.

He was given a one-match touchline ban and fined £10,000 for what the Football Association deemed improper conduct. Marsch also cited a 'lack of respect' from officials after that incident.