Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy believes the Tractor Boys will be better for the experience of their dramatic loss at Cardiff City on Saturday. Having seen Leeds United leapfrog them in the Championship table with a win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night, Ipswich had the opportunity to move back into the top two with a result in South Wales.

Kieran McKenna's side came within minutes of getting the job done against the Bluebirds, too, as they took a 1-0 lead into stoppage time thanks to Kieffer Moore's 79th minute effort. But Cardiff scored in the fifth minute of injury time and again in the 10th to hand Ipswich a shock defeat and end the club's six-game winning run.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter

As such, they remain third in the Championship table, a point behind Leeds and four behind leaders Leicester City, who could only claim a draw away at Hull City. Morsy, though, knows there are plenty of twists and turns to come in the battle for promotion and he believes Ipswich will be stronger following their Cardiff setback.

“We worked hard to take the lead and then unfortunately we couldn’t hold it,” the skipper said. “We conceded two goals which we’ll be disappointed with by our standards, but that’s football.

“We’ve won plenty of games late and that can happen if you’re not completely dialled in, which I don’t think we were in the last bit.

“Obviously there’s lots going on in the game, but we felt we could have done a little bit better for both goals. But we’ll improve from it, review it and we’ll come back stronger.

“It’s just moments, really. They didn’t really have any chances, it was just two moments that we had to deal with the details better. But we’ll look back on it and we’ll improve. Every time we’ve had a knock, we’ve always come back stronger.”

He added: “It’s not a bad position, at all. Today isn’t our day, but we’ve had plenty of good days and we’ll work hard for more of them.”

"We get a little kick in the teeth, you go again, you improve and come back stronger. We’ll take the time on the training ground to improve and iron out things and we’ll be stronger for it, I’m sure.”