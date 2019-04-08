Ipswich Town issue strict new ticket rules for crucial Leeds United match on last day of season

Have your say

Ipswich Town have issued strict new ticket rules ahead of increased demand from promotion chasing Leeds United fans.

The club says changes have been made to the way tickets will be sold for Ipswich's last game of the season against Leeds United.

The changes are aimed at stopping Leeds United fans from being able to buy tickets in the Ipswich end, after Leeds sold out their entire 2,000 ticket allocation.

They include only selling one ticket per person, to fans who are on the Ipswich Town database as having bought tickets earlier in the season.

A spokesman said: "The Elland Road club, who are chasing promotion to the Premier League, have taken their full allocation of 2,000 tickets.

"With demand from Leeds fans to attend the game sure to increase, Town have put the following guidelines in place:-

"Tickets will only be sold to Town fans who are on the database with purchase history prior to this season.

"Tickets will be sold one per person, therefore each ticket must be purchased in individual customer numbers. The ‘friends and family’ option online can be used to enable multiple tickets to be purchased in one transaction.

"The print @ home option will NOT be available. All tickets will be posted week commencing April 29.

"The Ticket Enquiry Centre will NOT be open for home supporters on the day. The Ticket Office will operate from Constantine Road for this match only."

Sales dates

Ultimate members purchasing one additional ticket can do so from today

Silver members purchasing one ticket per member can do so from Tuesday, April 9

Gold card holders purchasing one additional ticket can do so from Wednesday, April 10

Season ticket holders purchasing one additional ticket can do so from Friday, April 12.

Tickets will go on general sale at one per person from Monday, April 15.

Home supporters found to be passing their ticket allocation to any away supporter will face a ban from purchasing match tickets at Portman Road.