Ipswich Town head coach Kieran McKenna felt his side should have been awarded a free-kick in the build-up to the corner which led to Leeds United's opening goal in their 4-0 win over the Suffolk club on Saturday lunchtime.

Elland Road celebrated Pascal Struijk's eighth-minute opener with great enthusiasm as the skipper planted his header beyond a helpless Vaclav Hladky to put Leeds in front early on, however Ipswich boss McKenna believes an 'unmissable' foul took place in the build-up to Leeds' decisive corner kick, which Struijk subsequently converted from.

"It was a disappointing game and it didn't go how we wanted it to go," the Northern Irishman said during his post-match press conference. "I think of course the first goal is a really important moment, we know that, we're really disappointed in how we defended the corner, but having said that there's a crystal clear foul in the build-up to the corner which is unmissable really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought it was so clear, it was so close to the referee, so that was disappointing, but we own our bit of it as well, we didn't defend the corner well enough and that turns what was going to be a very difficult game anyway into a very, very difficult game."

McKenna also took time to praise Leeds' ruthlessness on the attack, dubbing Daniel Farke's side 'clinical', particularly during the opening 45 minutes.

"Leeds were clinical with their moments in the first half, I didn't think there was a great disparity between the teams in the first half to be honest. I know the flow - or the feel - of the game is very, very different according to the scoreline.

"They took their moments well and we didn't defend our moments well enough, especially then when they score from our long throw just before half-time and make it 3-0, you know it's going to be a really difficult second half ahead and I thought of course the feel of the second half was very different, Leeds were completely dominant."

"It certainly wasn't an enjoyable experience," McKenna added.