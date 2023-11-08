Ipswich Town boss addresses Leeds United 'gap' after 2-2 Rotherham United draw

Ipswich Town played out a 2-2 draw with Rotherham United on Tuesday night to edge further ahead of Leeds United in the race for promotion

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna insists it is 'too early' to be looking at the points gap between his side and Leeds United after Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Rotherham United. Daniel Farke's side claimed an impressive 1-0 win at Leicester City on Friday night as Ipswich were then held to a 2-2 draw by Birmingham City on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys made the trip to South Yorkshire on Tuesday after their original game was postponed due to a concern over supporter safety following severe weather. However, they missed the chance to move 10 points ahead of Leeds as the Millers secured a hard-fought draw. Jack Taylor netted what appeared to be the winning goal for Ipswich on 87 minutes but Christ Tiehi fired home a brilliant equaliser into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area a minute into stoppage time to earn a point for the Millers.

Ipswich do still have an eight-point advantage over Leeds and are on an 11-game unbeaten run in the Championship, with their only loss in the league coming in a 4-3 defeat to Farke's side in August.

“It’s much, much too early to think about gaps,” insisted McKenna after the draw in Rotherham. “A point away from home on a Tuesday night after a tough game on Saturday and having conceded early is something you can take positives from.”

Rotherham took a fourth-minute lead through Sam Nombe but Ipswich responded via Sam Morsy 15 minutes later before the two sides traded goals late on. Reflecting on the game, McKenna added: “I think there’s a lot of positives to take from where we were to where we ended up. You don’t want to concede early in the game against a team like Rotherham. It gave them momentum and atmosphere and something to hang on to. It made the challenge even bigger.