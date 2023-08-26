Ipswich Town 3-4 Leeds United highlights: £70m front four all score in seven-goal thriller
The Whites are set to welcome Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back into the squad this weekend after the pair spent the past two weeks training individually due to off-field matters.
Manager Daniel Farke confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with the attacking pair and decided it was suitable for them to be reintegrated with the first-team group, despite outgoing transfer speculation and the submission of a transfer request in Gnonto’s case.
Opening day hero Crysencio Summerville also has an outside chance of being involved at Ipswich, while new signing and fellow Dutchman Joël Piroe could be named in Farke’s travelling squad, consequently bolstering Leeds’ attacking options by a marked degree.
Kick-off at Portman Road is at 3pm. Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon.
Ipswich Town vs Leeds United LIVE
FT: Ipswich 3-4 Leeds United
Goals from Rutter, Gnonto, Piroe & Sinisterra do the business. Daniel Farke gets his first league win. Loads to unpack from a hectic game. Rodon largely solid & calm-headed but defence as a whole looked vulnerable at times.
GOAL Ipswich 3-4
90+6’ Chaplin gets one back from the edge of the box.
Subs
Second half stoppages
90’ Five added minutes.
Yellow
87’ Yellow card for Woolfenden for a swiping challenge on Gnonto, who was trying to break.
Leeds sub
85’ Gelhardt on for Sinisterra.
Sub imminent
84’ Joe Gelhardt being readied from the bench. A couple Leeds players beginning to flag now.
Home subs
82’ Ipswich subs
ON: Harness, Taylor
OFF: Burns, Luongo
GOOOOOOOALLLLLL 4-2 SINISTERRA
74’ Lovely threaded through-ball by Shackleton who finds Sinisterra’s run down the left. Colombian shrugs off Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams and curls one into the bottom corner. Good move. Front four all scored.
Subs
72’ Fresh legs for Ipswich.
ON: Hutchinson, Ladapo, Williams
OFF: Jackson, Clarke, Broadhead