Leeds United visit Portman Road this afternoon in search of their first league win of the 2023/24 campaign against unbeaten Ipswich Town.
Joe Donnohue
By Joe Donnohue
Published 26th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST

The Whites are set to welcome Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra back into the squad this weekend after the pair spent the past two weeks training individually due to off-field matters.

Manager Daniel Farke confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon that he had spoken with the attacking pair and decided it was suitable for them to be reintegrated with the first-team group, despite outgoing transfer speculation and the submission of a transfer request in Gnonto’s case.

Opening day hero Crysencio Summerville also has an outside chance of being involved at Ipswich, while new signing and fellow Dutchman Joël Piroe could be named in Farke’s travelling squad, consequently bolstering Leeds’ attacking options by a marked degree.

Kick-off at Portman Road is at 3pm. Build-up, team news, live match coverage and post-match reaction here throughout the afternoon.

Ipswich Town vs Leeds United LIVE

Show new updates
17:04 BST

FT: Ipswich 3-4 Leeds United

Goals from Rutter, Gnonto, Piroe & Sinisterra do the business. Daniel Farke gets his first league win. Loads to unpack from a hectic game. Rodon largely solid & calm-headed but defence as a whole looked vulnerable at times.

17:03 BST

GOAL Ipswich 3-4

90+6’ Chaplin gets one back from the edge of the box.

16:57 BST

Subs

16:56 BST

Second half stoppages

90’ Five added minutes.

16:53 BST

Yellow

87’ Yellow card for Woolfenden for a swiping challenge on Gnonto, who was trying to break.

16:51 BST

Leeds sub

85’ Gelhardt on for Sinisterra.

16:50 BST

Sub imminent

84’ Joe Gelhardt being readied from the bench. A couple Leeds players beginning to flag now.

16:48 BST

Home subs

82’ Ipswich subs

ON: Harness, Taylor

OFF: Burns, Luongo

16:41 BST

GOOOOOOOALLLLLL 4-2 SINISTERRA

74’ Lovely threaded through-ball by Shackleton who finds Sinisterra’s run down the left. Colombian shrugs off Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams and curls one into the bottom corner. Good move. Front four all scored.

16:39 BST

Subs

72’ Fresh legs for Ipswich.

ON: Hutchinson, Ladapo, Williams

OFF: Jackson, Clarke, Broadhead

