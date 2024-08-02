Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An international striker has made a cross-Championship move from one Leeds United rival to another.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Coventry City have added an international striker to their ranks from another divisional promotion hopeful.

Brandon Thomas-Asante has been with West Brom since the summer of 2022 but the Ghana-international striker has made the cross-division switch to sign for Coventry.

The 25-year-old was looking set to join fellow Championship side Hull City but Coventry have instead secured his services for an undisclosed fee believed to be in excess of £2million.

The Sky Blues missed out on a play-offs place last season but the bookmakers expect a strong showing by them in the 2024-25 Championship for which Mark Robins’ side are general fifth favourites behind market leaders Leeds.

The forward has joined the Sky Blues on a four-year deal, much to the delight of boss Robins.

“We’re excited to welcome Brandon to Coventry City,” said Robins to the club’s official website.

“He is a powerful and pacy striker who has goalscoring pedigree at this level plus a great attitude and work-rate. Brandon can play across the front line and will further strengthen our attacking options. We look forward to working with him at Coventry City.”

Born in Milton Keynes, Thomas-Asante’s descent qualifies him to play for Ghana whom the striker made his international debut for this summer.

The forward made 78 appearances for West Brom, scoring 21 times including one against Leeds.