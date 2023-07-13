The Welsh club are said to have been informed by 32-year-old Ramsey that the he intends to join his boyhood club, opting to turn down a lucrative move to the Middle East in order to return home.

Cardiff are unable to pay a transfer fee due to their existing embargo, but are permitted to sign players for free and on loan. According to WalesOnline, a medical has been booked for the Wales captain this Thursday, however Ramsey’s entourage still need to iron out the creases in his OGC Nice contract.

The Ligue 1 club must agree to Ramsey’s release before he can re-join the Bluebirds as he reportedly played the requisite number of games there last season to trigger a 12-month extension.

Ramsey broke through at the Cardiff City Stadium before sealing a money-spinning transfer to Arsenal whilst still a teenager. Playing over 250 times in the Premier League, the 32-year-old scored 40 times, and has made 58 Champions League appearances throughout his decorated career, which has seen him win three FA Cups, a Serie A title and rack up 82 caps for Wales, featuring at European Championships and the World Cup.

The Wales captain is reportedly keen on the move as he seeks to finish his playing days with the club he left as a 17-year-old.