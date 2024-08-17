Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United team news is in for Saturday’s lunchtime Championship showdown at West Brom.

Whites boss Daniel Farke has named his Leeds United team for today’s lunchtime return to Championship action at West Brom - which features seven changes to the midweek Carabao Cup team.

Farke made eight changes to his team for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup hosting of Middlesbrough who eased to a 3-0 success as United’s wait for a first win of the new campaign continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

News then emerged that Brighton had activated a £40m release clause for record signing Georginio Rutter who is now on the verge of joining the Seagulls. Rutter had started last weekend’s Championship opener at home to Portsmouth and his place in the XI is effectively taken by Joel Piroe who also started the midweek cup clash against Boro.

Farke also revealed at Thursday’s pre-match press conference that Austrian international defender Max Wober was his sole injury doubt for today’s trip to The Hawthorns due to a calf injury.

Wober was one of the eight men brought into the team against Boro but has clearly overcome his calf issue to sufficient degree to sit on the bench. Piroe, Junior Firpo, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu are the only men to stay in the team from the XI that started in the Carabao Cup.

But Piroe for Rutter is the only change to the team that started the Championship opener against Pompey with young defender James Debayo taking Rutter’s place from that matchday squad by making the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Whites men Alex Mowatt and Kyle Bartley started for Carlos Corberan’s Baggies for whom striker Josh Maja is one of the men to return to the side after the midweek cup defeat at Fleetwood Town following his opening day hat-trick at QPR.

West Brom: Palmer; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Heggem; Molumby, Mowatt; Fellows, Grant, Swift, Maja. Subs: Wildsmith, McNair, Taylor, Frabotta, Diangana, Wallace, Diakite, Cole, Dobbin.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk; Firpo, Ampadu, Gruev; Gnonto, James, Piroe, Joseph. Leeds subs: Darlow, Byram, Wober, Debayo, Crew, Rothwell, Aaronson, Gelhardt, Bamford.