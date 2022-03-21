Andrew Taylor, who has taken charge of the Under 23s since Mark Jackson's elevation to an interim first team coaching role, hopes the international break will benefit the club's youngsters in the long term.

Marsch arrived on February 28, a day after Marcelo Bielsa was sacked by the club's ownership due to the poor run of results and the club's precarious position in the Premier League.

He has involved a number of the Under 23s in his squad and attended the Elland Road clash with Manchester United last Tuesday to cast an eye over Taylor's side. Speaking in his press conference before the Wolves game Marsch named several who had caught his eye and admitted he would have used Joe Gelhardt in the game had it not been for the teenager's slight back issue.

Marsch then gave minutes to Sam Greenwood in the 3-2 win at Molineux on Friday night, with Gelhardt not fit enough to replace the injured Patrick Bamford in the first half.

The international break represents a pause in a hectic period for the entire club, including the young hopefuls.

"It's good, it's time to reflect, physically and emotionally people can calm down a little bit, take a step back," Taylor told LUTV after the Under 23s' 1-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"It's a good opportunity for the lads to potentially go and train with the first team more with the manager, because we have a few lads out on international duty or with a few little injuries. Hopefully this next week or 10 days will be good, the manager can get his philosophy across even more, especially to our lads. I think it'll help us in the long run."

STAND OUT - Nohan Kenneh, left, impressed Leeds United Under 23s boss Andrew Taylor at Chelsea on Sunday. The 23s will get a chance to work with first team head coach Jesse Marsch this week. Pic: Getty

The Under 23s, like the first team, have a relegation fight on their hands when they return from the international break. Leeds sit fourth from bottom with four games left in the Premier League 2 season, although all three teams below them have two games in hand.

At Chelsea on Sunday they weren't far off a positive result, according to Taylor.

"I didn't think there was a great deal in the game," he said.

"I think with a little bit more belief, quality and desire maybe going forward, we certainly could have got something out of the game. It's been an intense week I'd say. But we've got to stand up to that as a group, I've just said it to the lads. We've got to have players who believe, that demand from each other and players around them and want to effect the game. At times it was almost as if we were waiting for something to happen rather than one, two, three, four players actually making something happen."