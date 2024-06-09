Big change as international boss calls for Leeds United pair with third Whites player waiting in the wings
Wales boss Rob Page has called on Leeds United pair Ethan Ampadu and Dan James as part of changes to his side.
A very young Wales side were held to a goalless draw in Thursday’s friendly against minnows Gibraltar at Estadio Algarve which represented the first of two June games for the Dragons who failed to qualify for the Euros.
The second June friendly now presents itself with Sunday evening’s clash against Slovakia in Trnava for which Leeds pair Ampadu and James are brought into the XI as part of seven changes and Ampadu wears the captain’s armband for the first time.
Ampadu was not involved for Tuesday’s fixture against Gibraltar in which fellow Whites pair James and youngster Charlie Crew were brought on as second-half substitutes, Crew making his senior international debut at just 17 years of age.
Crew is once again on the bench this evening but James comes into the XI as part of the changes made to the side.
Last season’s Leeds loanees Connor Roberts and Joe Rodon are not involved having both earlier pulled out of the squad.
The 7.45pm kick-off is live on Premier Sports 1 and BBC iPlayer plus S4C and S4C Online.
