International ace in line for injury return as Leeds United visit Man City but wait for star man

Netherlands international defender Nathan Ake has missed City's last three games after being forced off with a hamstring injury in last month's Champions League quarter-final second leg at Bayern Munich but the 28-year-old has now returned to training.

However, City boss Guardiola faces more of a wait over key midfielder Kevin De Bruyne who missed Sunday's Premier League victory at Fulham and has yet to train with the team since. Title favourites City face relegation-battling Leeds at the Etihad on Saturday afternoon but first host West Ham United on Wednesday evening.

Providing his latest team news ahead of the visit of the Irons on Tuesday lunchtime, Guardiola said: “Nathan yesterday trained with us, he feels good. Kevin has started to move but didn’t train with the team. We have training in a few hours and we will see.”