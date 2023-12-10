Sunderland boss makes strong Leeds United vow with Black Cats demand and changes v Whites
Leeds and Sunderland are on a Tuesday night collision course at the Stadium of Light.
Interim Sunderland boss Mike Dodds has issued a firm Leeds United message ahead of Tuesday's night's Championship visit of the Whites.
Sunderland sacked manager Tony Mowbray after last weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall left the side in ninth place and the Black Cats enjoyed a 2-1 win against Saturday's visitors West Brom with Dodds in temporary charge.
Sunderland will now welcome Leeds just three days later in a Tuesday night clash at the Stadium of Light, ahead of which Dodds says the Whites have already been addressed as he declared his side's intent.
"We'll be organised," said Dodds in an interview with the club's official website. "We'll be fully prepared. It's a quick turnaround so we are going to have to change one or two things.
"I've already addressed the players in terms of I want them to enjoy the moment but I also want to win on Tuesday. I've just said to them, 'enjoy the next hour or so but make sure we are focused and ready to go tomorrow morning and make sure the result on Tuesday is another positive one'."