Leeds and Sunderland are on a Tuesday night collision course at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Interim Sunderland boss Mike Dodds has issued a firm Leeds United message ahead of Tuesday's night's Championship visit of the Whites.

Sunderland sacked manager Tony Mowbray after last weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall left the side in ninth place and the Black Cats enjoyed a 2-1 win against Saturday's visitors West Brom with Dodds in temporary charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will now welcome Leeds just three days later in a Tuesday night clash at the Stadium of Light, ahead of which Dodds says the Whites have already been addressed as he declared his side's intent.

"We'll be organised," said Dodds in an interview with the club's official website. "We'll be fully prepared. It's a quick turnaround so we are going to have to change one or two things.