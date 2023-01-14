Instant left back impact for Leeds United youngster as Whites men strike but Ian Poveda setback

Nineteen-year-old Norwegian youth international Leo Hjelde joined Championship side Rotherham United on a season-long loan on Thursday and went straight into the starting line up for Saturday lunchtime’s league hosting of highflying Blackburn Rovers.

Hjelde lined up at left back and made a huge impression with less than one minute on the clock in setting up the opening goal for Hakeem Odoffin. The Whites loanee charged forward down the left flank and sent in a decent cross which Blackburn could only clear to Odoffin who smashed home a brilliant finish from the edge of the box.

Hjelde then produced some strong defensive work to keep Rovers at bay in their search for an equaliser before playing another major role as Rotherham doubled their advantage seven minutes into the second half. As Blackburn looked to clear from a Millers attack, Hjelde pushed up from his left sided position to make an interception and Rotherham worked the ball to Oliver Rathbone who hammered home a thunderbolt of a shot from the edge of the area that crossed the line in off the bar.

AT THE DOUBLE: Tyler Roberts for QPR. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images.

Rathbone later helped out Hjelde by taking down Dilan Markanday after the Rovers player had skipped past Hjelde near the half way line for a foul that earned Rathbone a booking. But the day continued to get better for Hjelde and Rotherham who netted two more goals through Shane Ferguson and Conor Washington to record a fine 4-0 victory. Hjelde was eventually substituted in the 89th minute and left the field to huge applause.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Whites duo Tyler Roberts and Stuart McKinstry were both on the scoresheet for their loan sides but there was a blow for Ian Poveda at Blackpool.

Roberts, who has recently returned from injury, started a third league game in succession for QPR who were 2-0 down at Reading. Roberts, though, struck a second-half brace to ensure the Rs left with a point via a 2-2 draw in which Roberts was taken off with four minutes left.

Poveda, however, was not involved for Blackpool in their Championship clash at Watford which ended in a 2-0 defeat. Poveda had started Blackpool’s last four games but was not involved at Watford having picked up a knock.

Whites duo Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton were both named on the Millwall bench for a fifth game in a row in their Championship clash at Middlesbrough in which the Lions suffered a 1-0 defeat. Shackleton came on with seven minutes left but Cresswell was an unused substitute.

In League One, Lewis Bate started for Oxford United who fought back from 1-0 down to leave Fleetwood Town with a 2-1 victory in which Bate played the full match. Down in League Two, Whites midfielder Alfie McCalmont was handed a debut for new loan side Carlisle United when coming on as an 87th-minute substitute in a 2-0 triumph for his side at home to Newport County. Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City in their 2-0 win at home to Sutton United.

