Inside Russell Martin's 'difficult' Norwich City exit under Leeds United boss and bomb squad ordeal ahead of play-off tie
The duo worked together initially at Norwich City shortly after Farke's arrival but speaking in an interview preceding his coaching career, Martin says it became clear 'quite quickly' that he was not in the German's plans moving forward and was demoted to the Under-23 squad.
Martin revealed the intimate details behind his Carrow Road exit during a live podcast appearance with 'Talk Norwich City' some years ago, admitting he 'got it wrong' when sizing up the incoming Canaries boss in 2017, whom he had initially been looking forward to working under.
"Got that wrong, didn't I?" Martin interjected, when asked about his original opinion of working under the ex-Borussia Dortmund II coach.
"Going back to then, I'd just signed a new contract, the plan was kind of in place with Stuart [Webber; director of football] and the club to start looking towards the end of my playing career and finish at Norwich with the hope of trying to start to work there as well, in whatever role.
"That was the plan, but things don't always go to plan. Daniel had other plans - and it became fairly obvious, fairly quickly. Unfortunately I left, went on loan to Rangers."
Martin made just five league appearances after Farke's arrival, having played 37 times the season prior and eventually terminated his Canaries contract by mutual consent in the summer of 2018.
"Summer came and it was obvious I wasn't going to be part of the plans again, so you have to make a decision. It's not nice just getting paid and not playing after you've been a big part of something somewhere, as Wes [Hoolahan] will say it's then difficult to become - not even a bit-part, I was totally out of it, training with the 23s - and I was trying to add value to them and help them, but it just became difficult," the Saints boss added.
This weekend pits the two managers against each other for the third time this season; Martin has emerged victorious in each of the last two, most recently at the beginning of the month at Elland Road. On this occasion, the stakes could not be higher with a place in the top flight on offer. Kick-off at Wembley on Sunday afternoon is 3pm.
