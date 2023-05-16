A former footballer whose own playing career was curtailed, Michał Pujdak, known affectionately around Thorp Arch as ‘Puj’, has dedicated himself to coaching and academia since hanging up his boots. Currently Leeds United’s assistant head coach at Under-21 level, Pujdak’s coaching route has seen him undertake roles with Manchester City and Manchester United in their Soccer Schools programmes, as well as academy coaching and lead youth development positions at Hull City and Grimsby Town.

The multi-lingual Polish national joined the Whites in January 2020, initially working with the club’s Under-13 to Under-16 age groups, but was speedily fast-tracked to become Under-21s assistant under Mark Jackson within a year of his arrival.

Pujdak was a member of the coaching staff that saw Leeds lift the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2021 – a team which featured Charlie Cresswell, Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville – and has now secured promotion from the division for a second time, clinching victory in the play-off final with United’s youngsters at Elland Road on Monday night.

Alongside head coach Paco Gallardo, and previously Michael Skubala, Pujdak has been a constant in the technical area, instructing and guiding Leeds’ 21s through matches.

Gallardo is the fourth head coach Pujdak has worked under at this level, but the first in which his Spanish language skills will have come in use. The ex-Sevilla youth boss arrived at Leeds earlier this season and subsequently became lead Under-21s coach after Jesse Marsch’s sacking as Skubala was moved up to an interim first-team role.

While Gallardo has no major issue transmitting ideas to the players, Pujdak’s existing relationship with the squad, understanding of the league, language and academy system is especially important. For several coaches now, including Jackson and Skubala who have, privately, sung his praises, Pujdak has operated as a touchline consigliere-of-sorts.

The U21s assistant is a UEFA A Licence holder, one coaching qualification below the gold standard UEFA Pro Licence and had acquired a Bachelor’s Degree in Sport Management prior to his arrival at Thorp Arch. Since then, the Pole’s thirst for knowledge of the game has not been satiated by his hands-on role inside the club.

Michal Pujdak chats to the media following Leeds Under-21s' promotion to PL2 Div 1

Last year, Pujdak completed a Master’s of Business Administration at the prestigious James Lind Institute. In his cohort, he graduated alongside World Cup winner Jürgen Klinsmann, Premier League icon Petr Čech, ex-Man City goalkeeper Willy Caballero, as well as Chelsea duo César Azpilicueta and Pernille Harder.

"It's about expanding my horizons,” Pujdak said in regards to his studying. “I did this qualification to try to learn about the game from a different aspect. I love being on the grass, that's where I feel at my best, I love working with the players, whether that's coaching on the pitch or in video sessions, trying to coach players through analysis, but having an understanding how the game operates and what are the objectives of different departments and how I can bring it all together with the players on the pitch, that's what makes me curious and why I did the qualification.

"The people on the course, they were big names: Jurgen Klinsmann was on it, Mike Phelan was involved with the programme, so I've been privileged and afforded the opportunity to tap into people's experiences.

"I've made loads of notes, everything's [up] there,” Pujdak added, pointing to his head. “I just want to use some of those experiences and the knowledge I've been able to gain to benefit the players. Because, ultimately when I started coaching it was the driving idea to help the players be on the journey that I wanted to have and perhaps wasn't able to fulfil 100 per cent.”

Michal Pujdak alongside West German World Cup winner Jurgen Klinsmann at their MBA graduation (Pic: @pujdak_michal/Twitter)

A direct line into Čech or Klinsmann is of little use on Leeds’ Under-21 matchdays, therefore recognition for securing promotion via the PL2 play-offs rests squarely upon Pujdak and the backroom staff’s shoulders, as well as the players themselves – not industry contacts.

It must also be said, they are a talented squad Pujdak has had the benefit of working with, which includes the likes of £5 million signing Darko Gyabi and homegrown talent Archie Gray, whose cheeky attempt to interview-bomb the assistant head coach amidst celebrations at Elland Road was well-received, and is a reflection of the rapport he shares with the group.

"I think tonight is just a product of the whole season,” Pujdak said following promotion. “The players have been putting a lot of effort into it every day, so to see them have a lot of joy with the ball, defending so hard, pressing high, is just really pleasing.

"It feels special. I think it's the connection you build with the players working with them on daily basis. They often need someone who's going to guide them and nurture them through the challenges that they go through. So, to see that they feel the connection and want to celebrate together, it feels special,” he added.

Despite what could prove to be a sliding doors summer for Leeds United at senior level, behind-the-scenes processes and structures are expected to remain in place with the 21s, which means Pujdak and the youngsters’ staff will have another crack at PL2 Division 1.