Leeds United signing and Finland international Glen Kamara has opened up on his transfer to the Whites from Scottish giants Rangers this summer.

The Finnish international midfielder swapped Ibrox for Elland Road during the final days of the summer transfer window, making his Whites debut from the bench in the Whites’ 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

Kamara has had little time to settle in West Yorkshire, having already joined up with the national team ahead of Finland’s European Championships qualifier with Kazakhstan in Astana this week.

Speaking to Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, Kamara has opened up on his Rangers exit, joining Leeds and the endorsement Daniel Farke received from a former player of his.

Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday United's Glen Kamara. 2nd September 2023 Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

"Sometimes things take a long time in life, and patience is the key. You shouldn't believe everything you read," Kamara said of his summer move, which proved to be Leeds’ longest-running incoming transfer saga.

"To be honest, such a move is not as complicated as people sometimes think. Sure, it can be sometimes.

"When this [joining Leeds] came to my attention, I was very interested. It's a huge club with a great history, great coaches and great players. I know the fans are passionate. This option had everything in place."

Kamara moved for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £5 million. He will compete with Ethan Ampadu, Archie Gray and Ilia Gruev for a place in Farke’s starting XI.

"He [Farke] said he saw me playing. I would guess he's seen me play in a Finnish shirt as well, but also for the Rangers. I spoke to Teemu [Pukki] and he had nothing but good things to say about the coach. That made my decision easier."

Pukki famously represented Norwich City under Farke during the club’s recent promotions to the Premier League, lifting the Championship title in 2019 and 2021 with the German at the helm.

On potentially returning to the Premier League at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, Kamara said: "Hopefully we could bounce right back. We have a good head coach, a good team and good fans supporting us."