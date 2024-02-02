Roberts has joined on loan with no option to buy until the end of the season and could make his debut next Saturday as Leeds host Rotherham United at Elland Road.

The Welsh international is not eligible to play against Bristol City this evening as Leeds were unable to register the 28-year-old in time, while Roberts is also unavailable to Daniel Farke next Tuesday in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay with Plymouth Argyle, as competition rules stipulate a player must have been registered to the club when the initial tie was played in order to participate in any replay.

Speaking to the YEP following his signing on Thursday evening, Roberts said: "You guys see it, people see it on social media and stuff. There was a few rumblings at the start of the window and things like that and obviously I kind of get a little bit excited, you think 'this is a really big chance and opportunity' kind of thing and then nothing happens for quite a while.

"So, yesterday morning it was still touch-and-go, really, might happen, might not, but obviously everything's come together now, so that's delightful," the 53-cap Welshman said.

The defender hopes to settle in quickly, a process which will be aided by his close friends Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James, whom Roberts knows well from his time at Swansea City and with the Welsh international camp.

"[There's] Loads of my mates here, things like that and it was something that really excited me.

