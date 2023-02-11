Injury setbacks for young Leeds United duo but Charlie Cresswell boost and loanee screamer

United’s England under-21s international defender Cresswell is on a season-long loan at Championship side Millwall and the 20-year-old bagged a second consecutive start in Saturday’s clash at Queens Park Rangers where fellow Whites player Tyler Roberts is on loan.

Roberts, who has recently been injured, was not involved for the Rs whilst United’s Jamie Shackleton who is also on a season-long loan at Millwall was named on the Lions bench. But Cresswell lined up at the heart of the away side’s defence and played the full match in helping Millwall to a 2-1 victory. The defender played just one minute of six games in a row through December and January. Shackleton, meanwhile, was brought on with five minutes left.

Leeds have six players on loan at Championship sides including 21-year-old right back Cody Drameh who has been impressing at Luton Town but the defender was forced to miss Saturday’s clash at Coventry City having suffered a knock in training.

Fellow defender Leo Hjelde has also been thriving at Rotherham United but he too was forced to miss Saturday’s clash at Blackpool due to injury. Ian Poveda was an unused substitute for the hosts who were held to a goalless draw.

Joe Gelhardt, though, was handed a home debut for Sunderland in their hosting of Reading but the Whites attacker was taken off with 15 minutes left with the score goalless. The Black Cats finally made the breakthrough nine minutes later as Patrick Roberts hit an 84th-minute winner in a 1-0 victory.

In the Premier League, Dan James was an unused substitute for Fulham in their 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest.

But another Whites loanee Lewis Bate made a huge impact for Oxford United in their clash at MK Dons in League One. Bate started for Oxford who trailed to a Sully Kalkai strike but Bate drew Oxford level with a screamer from 25 yards out to ensure that the contest ended in a 1-1 draw.

FRESH BOOST: For Charlie Cresswell, right. Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images.

In League Two, Alfie McCalmont was an unused substitute for Carlisle United in their fixture at AFC Wimbledon which ended in a goalless draw and Jack Jenkins was not involved for Salford City in their clash at Tranmere Rovers.

