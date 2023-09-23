Injury return and full Leeds United debut amid four Whites changes against Watford with six out

Whites boss Daniel Farke has made four changes to his Leeds United side for Saturday afternoon’s Championship hosting of Watford including a full debut and injury return.

Whites captain Liam Cooper starts having made his comeback from a ruptured plantar fascia as a second-half substitute in Wednesday night’s goalless draw at Hull City in which Joe Rodon was sent off for a second booking.

Rodon now serves a one-match ban and Cooper takes his place in one of four changes made to the team for which summer signing Glen Kamara makes his full debut in replacing Archie Gray in midfield as Gray drops to the bench.

The injured Willy Gnonto is also replaced by Crysencio Summerville in the front line whilst Sam Byram returns to take the place of the benched Luke Ayling at full-back.

Gnonto was forced off injured midway through the first half of Wednesday night’s clash at Hull and Farke revealed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that the Italian had damaged his lateral ankle ligament and would definitely miss this weekend’s clash against the Hornets.

Djed Spence remains sidelined having damaged his lateral collateral ligament whilst none of Patrick Bamford, Junior Firpo or Stuart Dallas are involved yet as they work their way back from injuries.

Charlie Cresswell and Mateo Joseph are now back on the bench having missed out at Hull due to the absences of Rodon and Gnonto.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael has made two changes to his Hornets side as Jamal Lewis and Ryan Andrews replace James Morris and Jeremy Ngakia. Lewis is making his first start for the club.

STARTS: For Crysencio Summerville, left, and Glen Kamara. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.