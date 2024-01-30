Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United's Friday night Championship hosts Bristol City have been hit by an injury blow which has reportedly ruled a key player out for the next two weeks.

Midfield playmaker Scott Twine joined the Robins on loan from Premier League side Burnley earlier this season and made his Bristol City debut by starting the 1-1 draw at home to Watford in which he scored.

