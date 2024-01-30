New injury blow sees key player ruled out of Leeds United Championship clash
Leeds United's forthcoming Championship opponents have been hit by a significant injury blow.
Leeds United's Friday night Championship hosts Bristol City have been hit by an injury blow which has reportedly ruled a key player out for the next two weeks.
Midfield playmaker Scott Twine joined the Robins on loan from Premier League side Burnley earlier this season and made his Bristol City debut by starting the 1-1 draw at home to Watford in which he scored.
Twine, though, was missing from the matchday squad for Tuesday night's return to Championship action at Coventry City and is reportedly facing two weeks out with a quad injury suffered in training according to Bristol Live.