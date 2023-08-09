Injured Leeds United star makes return vow with team-mates warning and message for fans

Cooper began his side’s comeback in Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Championship visitors Cardiff City when netting with a bullet header from a corner but the skipper injured himself in the process.

After receiving treatment behind the goal, Cooper was eventually stretchered off and Leeds revealed on Tuesday evening that the centre-back had ruptured his plantar fascia and was facing up to eight weeks out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without him, Leeds now turn their attentions to Carabao Cup action this evening with the visit of League One side Shrewsbury Town, ahead of which Cooper reflected on Sunday’s injury blow in the match night programme.

"I would just like to thank everyone for their messages of support and kindness following my injury after scoring on Sunday against Cardiff City,” wrote Cooper. "It’s hugely frustrating on a personal level to have got injured at this point. Having worked really hard throughout a tough pre-season schedule with the rest of the lads, I was feeling in great shape physically. Unfortunately, these things happen in football, though, and I will get through it.”