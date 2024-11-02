An injured Leeds star has given his Whites points verdict, accompanied with a big rivals warning.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whites skipper Ethan Ampadu has delivered a beaming Leeds United points verdict but with a big Championship rival warning.

Ampadu remains sidelined with a knee injury which is set to keep him out until the new year but the captain says he was proud of his side’s last displays faced with three games in nine days against Sheffield United, Watford and Bristol City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wins against the Blades and Hornets were followed by a goalless draw at Bristol City for a seven-point return which Leeds will now look to add to in this afternoon’s Championship visit of third-bottom Plymouth.

Ampadu, though, has also fired a warning about the threat that Wayne Rooney’s visitors might offer, fresh from watching the Pilgrims fight back from 3-0 down in last weekend’s hosting of Preston North End to seal a 3-3 draw.

Writing in his captain’s column of Saturday’s matchday programme, Ampadu declared: “The boys put in a real shift with three games in eight days last week, playing some good sides and taking seven points.

“Unfortunately, I'm still injured at the moment but watching the performances from the sidelines, I was really proud and impressed with how everyone played.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ampadu added: “Plymouth today will prove to be another tough test, I saw their game last weekend and battling back from three goals behind is tough for anyone to do. They will come here in good spirits after that. We'll be aware of their threats, but I know the lads have worked hard and also have plenty of ways they can cause problems, too."