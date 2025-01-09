Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Ilia Gruev has posted an update on his return to the pitch after a lengthy spell sidelined following knee surgery.

Gruev, 24, underwent a major procedure on his meniscus late last year after picking up an injury in the 1-1 draw with Norwich City on October 1.

He has been Leeds' most significant long-term absentee throughout the past couple of months, but Daniel Farke could confirm on Thursday afternoon that the Bulgarian international had since returned to team training.

While it is not anticipated that Gruev will be involved on matchdays any time soon, he could return to contention by the end of the month.

Posting on Instagram, the midfielder said: "I've missed this feeling so much. So great to be finally back with the team on the training ground again after my injury. Let's go."

Fellow absentee Junior Firpo is also back in training following a hamstring issue and could take his place on Leeds' substitute bench this weekend for the visit of Harrogate Town in the FA Cup Third Round.

Elsewhere on the injury front, Patrick Bamford is ruled out until the end of the month with a hamstring injury of his own.