Injured Leeds United man makes long-awaited return to squad vs Blackburn Rovers as Ethan Ampadu drops to bench
The centre-back has missed Leeds' past three games with knee trouble following minor surgery earlier this season but returns to take a place on the bench this afternoon.
Farke said he hoped the 26-year-old would be back in contention soon following victories over Stoke City and Derby County but could not guarantee the defender's participation.
Having taken part in team training since Leeds' win against Derby, he is recalled to the squad and may feature from left-back as Sam Byram's workload is closely monitored.
Elsewhere, Joel Piroe returns to the starting lineup following his assist off the bench for Brenden Aaronson at Pride Park. The American also retains his place despite Farke rotating his attacking options throughout this congested period.
Most notably, Ethan Ampadu drops to the substitutes’ bench after three consecutive 90-minute appearances. Joe Rothwell takes the skipper’s place against his former side.
Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo remain Leeds' only long-term absentees although the latter is expected back midway through this month.
Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe
Subs: Darlow, Wober, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Ampadu, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph
