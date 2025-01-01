Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has recalled Austrian international defender Max Wober to his matchday squad for the visit of Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-back has missed Leeds' past three games with knee trouble following minor surgery earlier this season but returns to take a place on the bench this afternoon.

Farke said he hoped the 26-year-old would be back in contention soon following victories over Stoke City and Derby County but could not guarantee the defender's participation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having taken part in team training since Leeds' win against Derby, he is recalled to the squad and may feature from left-back as Sam Byram's workload is closely monitored.

Elsewhere, Joel Piroe returns to the starting lineup following his assist off the bench for Brenden Aaronson at Pride Park. The American also retains his place despite Farke rotating his attacking options throughout this congested period.

Most notably, Ethan Ampadu drops to the substitutes’ bench after three consecutive 90-minute appearances. Joe Rothwell takes the skipper’s place against his former side.

Ilia Gruev and Junior Firpo remain Leeds' only long-term absentees although the latter is expected back midway through this month.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Byram, Rothwell, Tanaka, James, Solomon, Aaronson, Piroe

Subs: Darlow, Wober, Guilavogui, Schmidt, Ampadu, Ramazani, Gnonto, Bamford, Joseph