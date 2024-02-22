Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Dutch centre-back has been missing from Daniel Farke's matchday squads since the 1-0 defeat by West Bromwich Albion almost two months ago. What was initially described as a minor groin issue has seen the 24-year-old visit specialists and undergo scans on more than one occasion to get to the root of the problem.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference, Farke revealed positive news on the Struijk front, suggesting he is well on the way to a full recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Pascal is allowed to extend his training load and to make him hopefully ready to join team training," the Leeds boss said. "The doctors mentioned that over the next two, two and a half weeks we have to build him up and then if everything works, he can be back in team training. I just expect him to be back available after the international break, if he rejoins us in team training."

Struijk was also pictured in the gym at Leeds' Thorp Arch base, working alongside teammates, many of whom are fit to play this weekend against Leicester City, as his reintegration to the main group continues.

The defender posted a four-word fitness update on social media, too, sharing the above images of his recovery. In the post, Struijk said: "Working my way [back]."