Daniel Farke’s Whites went into the first weekend of the new year with a three-point lead at the top of the table but Leeds were then joined on 52 points by Burnley as the Clarets recorded a 1-0 triumph at Blackburn Rovers in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off at Ewood Park.

Leeds then suffered an early blow in Saturday afternoon’s clash at Hull City as they fell behind in just the fifth minute but the Whites recovered and looked destined to restore their three-point advantage in top spot as they led 3-1 by the 72nd minute.

Hull, though, cashed in on some terrible goalkeeping by Illan Meslier to snatch a 3-3 draw which has left Leeds just one point clear in top spot, with both Burnley and Sheffield United hot on their heels. Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United side also began the weekend three points behind Leeds in third place but the gap is down to just a single point after their 2-1 win at Watford.

Now a new chance also presents itself to fourth-placed Sunderland who can move just three points behind Leeds with a victory in Sunday afternoon’s hosting of Portsmouth. The Leeds advantage at the top of the tree is now a very fragile one and it’s led to an incredible verdict from the bookmakers in their new predicted final table with incredible Leeds odds.

Here is the full new rundown, with the prices for relegation used to determine sides expected to end up in the bottom half.