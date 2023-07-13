Of the surprise inclusions on the trip like Ian Poveda, Junior Firpo and Helder Costa, only Poveda got any minutes. That particular trio are all expected to move on, at least on loan, this summer but Poveda was lively in his first half appearance. Firpo was scheduled to have a fitness test on a niggle, on Wednesday, so his non-appearance in the game spoke for itself. Costa, like Max Wober, simply returned later than the majority of the squad for pre-season and those two trained on Wednesday so were not considered for minutes.

Luis SinisterraFor a player who endured such a torrid time through injury last season, a 45-minute run out less than a week after he returned to full training was a pleasant surprise. Sinisterra worked hard, too, during the first half and showed exactly why he would be an incredible asset in the Championship. He was dangerous, inventive and quick.

OSLO, NORWAY - JULY 12: Manager Erik ten Hag of Manchester United and manager Daniel Farke of Leeds United speak after the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Ullevaal Stadium on July 12, 2023 in Oslo, Norway. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Cody DramehIf judged solely on his right-back performance in the first half, Drameh was solid. The youngster had a far more difficult second half, playing on the opposite side where he had to cut inside with the ball. But to be the only player given a full 90 minutes says something about the 21-year-old. The imminent departure of Rasmus Kristensen opens up the very real possibility of Drameh staying at Leeds and a new contract must surely be part of Daniel Farke's current discussions with the Elland Road hierarchy.

Bad daySam GreenwoodNothing would stick for the ex-Arsenal man. Holding the ball up with his back to the opposition proved difficult on a number of occasions. Where he will fit into Farke's plans is very much up for debate, given he hasn't been regarded as a striker for some time and is yet to really nail a midfield performance. The effort is always there but he needs some impactful outings to lay down a claim for a place.

Man Utd fansSandwiched between a large group of travelling, match-going Whites, and a large group of Norwegian Whites was a section of Manchester United supporters. Families mostly. And as the travelling Leeds fans got stuck into their Manchester United specific song book, there must have been a few parents regretting their stadium seating plan decisions. If nothing else the youngsters in red had an authentic English football experience and a taste of what an atmosphere can be like.

Off-camera momentsEirik Bakke getting a rousing reception from Leeds fans as he took to the pitch prior to the game and addressed the crowd.

Daniel Farke spent the first several minutes of the game watching from the dugout but with Leeds under the cosh he was drawn out to the edge of his technical area for the first time to start dishing out orders. The Whites soon started to find alternative routes out of their area and own half.

Liam Cooper barking orders to his midfield, particularly Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood, as Leeds struggled to keep hold of the ball and found it difficult to progress possession out of their half. Cooper was also guiding a slightly nervous-looking Jeremiah Mullen through the first half, constantly in his ear. There were words for Kristoffer Klaesson too, when distribution from the goalkeeper wasn't to the skipper's liking.

Bamford's anguished plea for a ball over the top as Kris Moore opted for a different long pass out of the Leeds half. There wasn't much for Bamford to get his teeth into in his 45 minutes.

Darko Gyabi and Sonny Perkins catching up with one of Manchester United's youngsters in the dressing room area prior to departure from Ullevaal Stadion.

